Queen City Ex kicks off tonight with annual parade downtown

Line up your chairs to watch the floats go by as the annual Queen City Exhibition parade kicks off this evening.

The parade route will start at Dewdney Avenue and Cameron Street then head south on Broad Street before ending on Broadway Avenue at the Tartan Curling Club.

Global Regina will also be featured in the parade.

Following today’s festivities, extra officers will be patrolling the exhibition which is open tomorrow.

In particular, police will be out in force during peak attendance periods, and at exits towards the end of each day to stop any criminal activity as visitors are leaving the grounds.

While extra officers will be patrolling, Regina Police would like anyone attending the event to keep these safety tips in mind: