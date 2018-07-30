Police rush to Victoria Avenue after stabbing reports

A 46-year-old woman faces Assault Causing Bodily Harm charges, after another female was left with significant injuries.

Officers were called to the 900 block of Victoria Avenue in the early hours of Monday morning at around 5:45 a.m. after reports of a stabbing.

Regina Police learned that the victim who is 32, had gone to the residence of another woman and an argument had broken out.

It’s believed the 46-year-old woman assaulted the victim with a bladed weapon, which the victim tried to fend off.

Police were able to locate the suspect and as a result, led to charges against the 46-year-old.

Forty-six year-old Evelyn Joyce Ironstar of Regina, is charged with Assault Causing Bodily Harm, contrary to s. 267(b) of the Criminal Code of Canada.

Ironstar was released on an Officer Undertaking and will make her first appearance on the charge in Provincial Court on September 10, 2018 at 9:30 a.m.