July 30, 2018 10:57 am

Fire breaks out at home in North Central Regina

By Web Producer  Global News

An investigation is underway after a North Central house went up in flames last night.

Stewart Manhas / Global News
The fire broke out just before 10:00 p.m. at a home on the 1200 block of McTavish Street.

The extent of the damage is unclear, but the fire was isolated to a back bedroom and the attic.

No one was in the house at the time of the fire.

Regina Fire and Protective Services are still investigating the cause of the blaze.
