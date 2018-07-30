Fire breaks out at home in North Central Regina

An investigation is underway after a North Central house went up in flames last night.

The fire broke out just before 10:00 p.m. at a home on the 1200 block of McTavish Street.

The extent of the damage is unclear, but the fire was isolated to a back bedroom and the attic.

No one was in the house at the time of the fire.

Regina Fire and Protective Services are still investigating the cause of the blaze.