Fire breaks out at home in North Central Regina
A A
An investigation is underway after a North Central house went up in flames last night.
The fire broke out just before 10:00 p.m. at a home on the 1200 block of McTavish Street.
The extent of the damage is unclear, but the fire was isolated to a back bedroom and the attic.
No one was in the house at the time of the fire.
Regina Fire and Protective Services are still investigating the cause of the blaze.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.