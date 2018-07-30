Canada
Police search for Brampton man missing in Lake Belwood

By Staff The Canadian Press

WELLINGTON COUNTY, Ont. – Provincial police in Wellington County, Ont., say a search will resume this morning for a 31-year-old Brampton man who went missing in Lake Belwood.

Police say they received a report late Sunday afternoon that two men who were swimming in the lake appeared to be in distress.

They say one of the men was rescued by a boater and taken to a local hospital, but the other man went under and failed to resurface.

Police say a search for the man was called off due to darkness, but would resume at first light.

The OPP Drive Team has been called in and is expected to assist with what police are calling “recovery efforts.”

No names or other details were immediately released.

