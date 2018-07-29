Sights and bites of the 20th annual Taste of Kingston supporting kids with diabetes

Local restaurants were offering up a sample of their finest menu items at the 20th annual Taste of Kingston food festival Sunday.

All of the proceeds of the event help send kids with type one diabetes to camp. Diabetes Canada says the event brings in around $40,000 annually.

“It’s great to see local restaurants, local talent, and entertainment come out,” said Nicole Holder, community engagement manager for Diabetes Canada Ontario region. “All the donations this year are going to send kids who live with Type 1 diabetes to D-Camp,”

D-Camp stands for diabetes camp, a place where kids with Type 1 diabetes can go and hang out with each other. But Diabetes Canada representative Betsy Lake says it’s also about education.

“While there, they are supplied with a full nursing staff and healthcare practitioners that can actually assist them with the management of their diabetes going forward,” Lake said.

If you want to help send kids with Type 1, diabetes to D-Camp go to www.diabetes.ca to donate.

Check out the video for some soundbites and tasty sights from the event.