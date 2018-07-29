Weather
July 29, 2018 12:54 pm
Updated: July 29, 2018 12:59 pm

Tornado warning lifted for parts of southwestern Ontario: Environment Canada

By Staff The Canadian Press

Scenic View Of Tornado Against Storm Clouds

John Sirlin / EyeEm / Getty Images File
A A

CHATHAM-KENT, Ont. – Environment Canada has ended a tornado warning issued for parts of southwestern Ontario.

The national weather agency had issued tornado warnings for Chatham-Kent and Rondeau Park, Ont., on Sunday just before noon.

It encouraged people in the area to look out for adverse weather conditions and take necessary precautions.

READ MORE: Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for much of southern Ontario amid rising temperatures

The Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management recommended people take cover immediately if threatening weather approached.

Tornado warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are likely to produce or are producing tornadoes.

(The Canadian Press)

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Chatham-Kent
Environment Canada
Rondeau Park
Tornado
Tornado Warning

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News