Building community at the Valois Market in Pointe-Claire

Every Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., local vendors transform a Pointe-Claire parking lot into a small bustling market.

Cinthya Leyva Mancilla, a south shore farmer, started the market on her own two-and-a-half years ago.

There used to be a grocery store nearby, but Mancilla said it closed about 20 years ago.

“There was a need for local fresh food and just more revitalization,” she said of her decision to open a market.

But it was the sense of community that really drew her in.

“I started this market because I love Valois,” she said. “I’ve always liked the community feeling here, so I decided I’m going to make a market in Valois.”

Mancilla feels people spend too much time indoors, by themselves and they sometimes need a little push to get out.

“Coming to the market is a way to interact,” she said.

“It brings people together. It makes you feel like you’re a part of something. We have people who like to come to the market just to connect with other neighbours, or with us.”

And it’s those community ties she was hoping to strengthen on Saturday, by hosting the first-ever Community Day at the Valois Market.

Community Day is about shining the light on five local, non-profit organizations.

“They are an integral part of the community, they do so much so I wanted to showcase them,” Mancilla said. “They are joining us here to present what they are, what they do for the community and they’re giving people the opportunity to come and join and volunteer with them.”

If all goes well, Mancilla plans on hosting another Community Day later in the season.