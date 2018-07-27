Highway 97 closed between Orondo and Wenatchee, Washington due to wildland fire

A wildfire has quickly grown to near 600 acres Friday afternoon north of Wenatchee, Wash., shutting down Highway 97 while crews fight the fire and officials evacuate residents.

Air tankers, helicopters and a retardant dropping plane are involved in the effort to attack the flames on the Chelan Hills Fire, according to Central Washington Interagency Communications spokesperson Jim Duck.

The fire started around 1 p.m. south of the Beebe Bridge and quickly moved up the hillside, according to the Douglas County Fire Department.

It’s burning through low brush and grass.

An unknown number of structures were lost or compromised by the fire, according to Douglas County officials communicating through social media.

Photos from #ChelanHillsFire near SR 97. – Tpr Bryant pic.twitter.com/xMfZdXo0ns — Trooper Brian Moore (@wspd6pio) July 27, 2018

Photo from another area near the #ChelanHillsFire. – Tpr Bryant pic.twitter.com/ADiCzhvzrZ — Trooper Brian Moore (@wspd6pio) July 27, 2018

“The Red Cross is setting up a location for all evacuees at Orondo School located at 100 Orondo School Road,” read a Tweet from Douglas County.

Highway 97 is closed from the Beebe Bridge to Orondo, but 97A on the west side of the Columbia River remains open for north-south traffic.

#ChelanHillsFire Update: Hwy 97 remains closed from Beebe Bridge to Orondo. Level 3 Evacuations for Chelan Hills Area. Level 1 Evacuations for Beebe Park and Lone Pine Area. Unknown number of structures lost or compromised. Beebe waterways remain closed for air support. pic.twitter.com/uCVpE547tm — DouglasCountyWA (@douglascountywa) July 28, 2018

Resources are being assembled from around Washington State to help fight the blaze.

The cause is under investigation.

The Beebe Bridge is about 165 kilometres south of the US-Canada border at Osoyoos.