Halifax restorative justice caseworkers serve 48-hour strike notice  

Restorative justice workers in Halifax have served a 48-hour strike notice to the provincial government.

In a news release, CUPE Local 4764 said the strike notice was handed to Nova Scotia Minister of Labour and Advanced Education Labi Kousoulis Friday morning.

“The strike will leave restorative justice clients and communities without options, and interrupt court dates,” the release reads.

CUPE Local 4764 says they have been in negotiations with the employer since December 2017. The union applied for conciliation in June 2018, however, conciliation efforts have failed.

Seven CUPE Local 4764 members voted unanimously in favour of a strike in May. In a statement, CUPE National Representative Govind Rao said the main issue is fair pay.

“The union has identified a pay equity gap between restorative justice caseworkers and probation officers,” says Rao stated.

“The restorative justice caseworkers, who are paid about 56 per cent of what probation officers earn for doing similar work and requiring similar qualifications, are looking for 90 per cent of the wages that probation officers are paid.”

Last week, the executive director of the Community Justice Society told Global News that out of respect for their unionized employees, they would be keeping all dialogue and discussions at the bargaining table.

One last conciliation talk was scheduled for Wednesday. Local 4768 was in a legal strike position if an agreement was not reached.

The union says a picket line is currently set to begin at 8 a.m. Monday, at 1256 Barrington Street.

–With a file from Alicia Draus