St. Thomas police searching for stolen cremated remains

A St. Thomas family’s plans to spread the ashes of a lost loved one have been put on hold after the remains were stolen from their vehicle.

St. Thomas police say the suspects went into a vehicle parked in a laneway of a home on Barwick Street sometime Thursday night. They also took a number of small items from the glove box and centre console.

“One of the items stolen was a small plastic container, similar to a 35-millimetre film case, that was holding the ashes of a loved one,” said Const. Tanya Calvert.

“The ashes are extremely important to the family, as they planned a road trip on Friday to spread the ashes in a special place.”

Calvert says the family are urging the perpetrators to return the ashes, with no questions asked.

Police are asking neighbours and those on nearby streets to check their properties for the remains, including gutters and laneways.

If you find a container similar to a 35-millimetre film canister or have any information in relation to the case, police are asking you to contact them or Crime Stoppers.