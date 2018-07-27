Canada
July 27, 2018 5:54 pm

See who’s running for municipal elections in Kingston and the surrounding regions

By Online Reporter  Global News

The deadline to sign up for Ontario's municipal elections is Friday at 2 p.m. Here's a list of the confirmed candidates for the Kingston, Brockville and Belleville areas.

Global News
A A

The deadline for registering in Ontario’s next municipal election passed at 2 p.m. on Friday, so we now have the list of candidates for the Oct. 22 election in Kingston and the surrounding areas.

Below is the list of candidates for most of the cities and towns in those areas.

READ MORE: Ontario government to dramatically cut Toronto city council size ahead of upcoming election


Story continues below

Some places do not elect their councillors by ward, but elect them at large, which means they are elected to council to represent the whole area, rather than a section of the city or town.

The list below includes Kingston, Gananoque, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Smiths Falls, Loyalist Township and South Frontenac.

Kingston

Mayor

Eric Lee
Rob Matheson
Bryan Paterson
Vicki Schmolka

READ MORE: ‘I’m the person for this’: Eric Lee, 68, files to join Kingston mayoral race

Councillor – Countryside District 1

Louis Cyr
Gary Oosterhof
eff Scott

Councillor – Loyalist-Cataraqui District 2

Simon Chapelle
Bittu George
Stephanie Drapeau
Georgina Riel

Councillor – Collins-Bayridge District 3

Don Amos
Lisa Osanic

Councillor – Lakeside District 4

Ashley Johnson
Dave McKenna
Jordan Morelli
Ed Smith
Chris Morris
Wayne Hill

READ MORE: Mayor Bryan Paterson announces he will run again

Councillor – Portsmouth District 5

Chris Ball
Alexandra de Haas
Bridget Doherty
David Dossett
Carly Francke

Councillor – Trillium District 6

Jimmy Hassan
Jim Hoover
Robert Kiley
Floyd Patterson

WATCH: Do Kingston’s elected leaders deserve a pay raise? The chair of a citizens committee 

Councillor – Kingscourt-Rideau District 7

Cheryl-anne Dorey Bennett
Mary Rita Holland
Darryl McIntosh

Councillor – Meadowbrook-Strathcona District 8

Jeff McLaren
Taylor Pearce

Councillor – Williamsville District 9

Vincent Cinanni
Jim Neill
Andre Imbeault

Councillor – Sydenham District 10

Dylan Chenier
Matt Gaiser
Peter Stroud
Steve France

Councillor – King’s Town District 11

Byron Emmons
Rob Hutchison

Councillor – Pittsburgh District 12

Ryan Nelson Boehme

READ MORE: Kingston city council ready to vote on potentially substantial pay raise

Gananoque

Ganonoque elects its councillors at large. There are six councillors and one Mayor on Gananoque’s council.

Mayor

Brian Brooks
Christine Milks
John S. Beddows
Ted Lojko
Jim Garrah

Councillors

Terry Ferguson
Matt Harper
Dennis O’Connor
Anne T. Warren
Harold Tulk
David Osmond
Lynn Pretsell
Allison McNaught
Joe Jansen
Art Thivierge
Dave Anderson
Adrian Haird
Ian Miller
Mike Kench  

READ MORE: Council approves controversial town hall addition in Gananoque

Napanee

Mayor

Marg Isbester
Gavin Cross
Brian Calver
Gerry Haggerty
A. Sam Salaam

READ MORE: Deadline looms over fate of pop-up shelter in Napanee

Deputy Mayor

Max Kaiser
Carol Harvey

Councillor – Ward 1

John McCormack
Cortwright Christian
Robert Boomhour

Councillor – Ward 2

Terry Cook
Robin M.W. Lee
Terry Warren Richardson

Councillor – Ward 3

Gerry Marsh
Terrilyn Geenevasen
Dave Pinnell Jr.

Councillor – Ward 4

Jason McDonald
Cathy Conrad
Tom Derreck
Bob Norrie

Councillor – Ward 5

Shaune Lucas
Bill Martin
Ellen Johnson

WATCH: Napanee council want to evict nearly a dozen people from pop-up shelter 

Brockville

Brockville chooses its councillors at large. There are eight councillors elected and one mayor.

Mayor

Jason Baker
Cec Drake
Mark Oliver
Kelly Cole

READ MORE: Brockville Mayor Dave Henderson named Liberal candidate in upcoming provincial election

Councillors

Jessica Barabash
Tony Barnes
Matthew Blair
Leigh Bursey
Mark Darrah
Philip Deery
Jeffrey Earle
Bud Eyre
Jane Fullarton
John Henderson
Larry Journal
Mike Kalivas
Nathalie Lavergne
Ralph Legere
Naomi McNeil
Jeff Severson
Robert Shannon
Joy Sterritt
Willy Stevenson
Cameron Wales
Matt Wren

Belleville

Mayor 

Egerton Boyce
Taso Christopher
Jodie Jenkins
Mitch Panciuk

READ MORE: Belleville’s mayor, several councillors under investigation over ‘breakfast meetings’

Councillor – Ward 1

Tyler Allsopp
Paul Bell
Richard Black
Pat Culhane
Jeremy T. Davis
Carol Feeney
Michael Graham
Curtis Hayes
Stanley Jones
Chris Malette
Paul S. Martin
Kelly McCaw
Danny Morrison
Brigitte Frances Muir
Nicholas Mulhall
Garnet Thompson
Ryan Williams

Councillor – Thurlow Ward 2 

Kathryn Ann Brown
Paul Carr
Nicholas Mulhall
Barry Robinson
Bill Sandison
Lisa Warriner

Smiths Falls

Smiths Falls elects its councillors at large. There are six councillors and one Mayor.

WATCH: Smiths Falls cannabis company gives town a big boost

Mayor

Joe Gallipeau
Shawn Pankow

Councillors

Ken Manwell
Sheldon Giff
Perry Weagle
John Maloney
Dawn Quinn
Lorraine Allen
Wendy Alford
Jay Brennan
Peter McKenna
Dennis Buckley
Christopher McGuire
Louis Daigle
Niki Dwyer

READ MORE: Perth and Smiths Falls mayors call for levy to support district hospital

Loyalist Township

Mayor

Ric Bresee
Joy Silver
Lorna Willis

Deputy Mayor

Jim (Jamie) Hegadorn
Bill McKee

Councillor – Ward 1

Nathan Townend

Councillor – Ward 2

Carol Parks
Ed Daniliunas
Ron Andress

READ MORE: Loyalist Township councillor reprimanded after 20 allegations of misconduct

Councillor – Ward 3

Mike Budarick
Penny Porter
Mike Costa
Ron Gordon
Paul Proderick
Alexandra Kelly

South Frontenac

Mayor

Ron Vandewal
Mark Schjerning
Phil Archambault

Councillor – Bedford 

Alan Revill
Pat Barr

Councillor – Loughborough 

Ross Sutherland
Fran Willes
Randy Ruttan

READ MORE: Local heroes awarded in South Frontenac Township

Councillor – Portland 

Doug Morey
Ray Leonard
Brad Barbeau
Bruno Albano
Tom Bruce

Councillor – Storrington 

Norm Roberts
Ron Sleeth

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Belleville
Brockville
City Councillors
Elections
Gananoque
Kingston
Loyalist
Loyalist Township
Mayor
municipal elections
Napanee
Smiths Falls
South Frontenac
town council

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News