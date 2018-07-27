See who’s running for municipal elections in Kingston and the surrounding regions
The deadline for registering in Ontario’s next municipal election passed at 2 p.m. on Friday, so we now have the list of candidates for the Oct. 22 election in Kingston and the surrounding areas.
Below is the list of candidates for most of the cities and towns in those areas.
Some places do not elect their councillors by ward, but elect them at large, which means they are elected to council to represent the whole area, rather than a section of the city or town.
The list below includes Kingston, Gananoque, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Smiths Falls, Loyalist Township and South Frontenac.
Kingston
Mayor
Eric Lee
Rob Matheson
Bryan Paterson
Vicki Schmolka
Councillor – Countryside District 1
Louis Cyr
Gary Oosterhof
eff Scott
Councillor – Loyalist-Cataraqui District 2
Simon Chapelle
Bittu George
Stephanie Drapeau
Georgina Riel
Councillor – Collins-Bayridge District 3
Don Amos
Lisa Osanic
Councillor – Lakeside District 4
Ashley Johnson
Dave McKenna
Jordan Morelli
Ed Smith
Chris Morris
Wayne Hill
Councillor – Portsmouth District 5
Chris Ball
Alexandra de Haas
Bridget Doherty
David Dossett
Carly Francke
Councillor – Trillium District 6
Jimmy Hassan
Jim Hoover
Robert Kiley
Floyd Patterson
Councillor – Kingscourt-Rideau District 7
Cheryl-anne Dorey Bennett
Mary Rita Holland
Darryl McIntosh
Councillor – Meadowbrook-Strathcona District 8
Jeff McLaren
Taylor Pearce
Councillor – Williamsville District 9
Vincent Cinanni
Jim Neill
Andre Imbeault
Councillor – Sydenham District 10
Dylan Chenier
Matt Gaiser
Peter Stroud
Steve France
Councillor – King’s Town District 11
Byron Emmons
Rob Hutchison
Councillor – Pittsburgh District 12
Ryan Nelson Boehme
Gananoque
Ganonoque elects its councillors at large. There are six councillors and one Mayor on Gananoque’s council.
Mayor
Brian Brooks
Christine Milks
John S. Beddows
Ted Lojko
Jim Garrah
Councillors
Terry Ferguson
Matt Harper
Dennis O’Connor
Anne T. Warren
Harold Tulk
David Osmond
Lynn Pretsell
Allison McNaught
Joe Jansen
Art Thivierge
Dave Anderson
Adrian Haird
Ian Miller
Mike Kench
Napanee
Mayor
Marg Isbester
Gavin Cross
Brian Calver
Gerry Haggerty
A. Sam Salaam
Deputy Mayor
Max Kaiser
Carol Harvey
Councillor – Ward 1
John McCormack
Cortwright Christian
Robert Boomhour
Councillor – Ward 2
Terry Cook
Robin M.W. Lee
Terry Warren Richardson
Councillor – Ward 3
Gerry Marsh
Terrilyn Geenevasen
Dave Pinnell Jr.
Councillor – Ward 4
Jason McDonald
Cathy Conrad
Tom Derreck
Bob Norrie
Councillor – Ward 5
Shaune Lucas
Bill Martin
Ellen Johnson
Brockville
Brockville chooses its councillors at large. There are eight councillors elected and one mayor.
Mayor
Jason Baker
Cec Drake
Mark Oliver
Kelly Cole
Councillors
Jessica Barabash
Tony Barnes
Matthew Blair
Leigh Bursey
Mark Darrah
Philip Deery
Jeffrey Earle
Bud Eyre
Jane Fullarton
John Henderson
Larry Journal
Mike Kalivas
Nathalie Lavergne
Ralph Legere
Naomi McNeil
Jeff Severson
Robert Shannon
Joy Sterritt
Willy Stevenson
Cameron Wales
Matt Wren
Belleville
Mayor
Egerton Boyce
Taso Christopher
Jodie Jenkins
Mitch Panciuk
Councillor – Ward 1
Tyler Allsopp
Paul Bell
Richard Black
Pat Culhane
Jeremy T. Davis
Carol Feeney
Michael Graham
Curtis Hayes
Stanley Jones
Chris Malette
Paul S. Martin
Kelly McCaw
Danny Morrison
Brigitte Frances Muir
Nicholas Mulhall
Garnet Thompson
Ryan Williams
Councillor – Thurlow Ward 2
Kathryn Ann Brown
Paul Carr
Nicholas Mulhall
Barry Robinson
Bill Sandison
Lisa Warriner
Smiths Falls
Smiths Falls elects its councillors at large. There are six councillors and one Mayor.
Mayor
Joe Gallipeau
Shawn Pankow
Councillors
Ken Manwell
Sheldon Giff
Perry Weagle
John Maloney
Dawn Quinn
Lorraine Allen
Wendy Alford
Jay Brennan
Peter McKenna
Dennis Buckley
Christopher McGuire
Louis Daigle
Niki Dwyer
Loyalist Township
Mayor
Ric Bresee
Joy Silver
Lorna Willis
Deputy Mayor
Jim (Jamie) Hegadorn
Bill McKee
Councillor – Ward 1
Nathan Townend
Councillor – Ward 2
Carol Parks
Ed Daniliunas
Ron Andress
Councillor – Ward 3
Mike Budarick
Penny Porter
Mike Costa
Ron Gordon
Paul Proderick
Alexandra Kelly
South Frontenac
Mayor
Ron Vandewal
Mark Schjerning
Phil Archambault
Councillor – Bedford
Alan Revill
Pat Barr
Councillor – Loughborough
Ross Sutherland
Fran Willes
Randy Ruttan
Councillor – Portland
Doug Morey
Ray Leonard
Brad Barbeau
Bruno Albano
Tom Bruce
Councillor – Storrington
Norm Roberts
Ron Sleeth
