See who’s running for municipal elections in Kingston and the surrounding regions

The deadline for registering in Ontario’s next municipal election passed at 2 p.m. on Friday, so we now have the list of candidates for the Oct. 22 election in Kingston and the surrounding areas.

Below is the list of candidates for most of the cities and towns in those areas.

Some places do not elect their councillors by ward, but elect them at large, which means they are elected to council to represent the whole area, rather than a section of the city or town.

The list below includes Kingston, Gananoque, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Smiths Falls, Loyalist Township and South Frontenac.

Mayor

Eric Lee

Rob Matheson

Bryan Paterson

Vicki Schmolka

Councillor – Countryside District 1

Louis Cyr

Gary Oosterhof

eff Scott

Councillor – Loyalist-Cataraqui District 2

Simon Chapelle

Bittu George

Stephanie Drapeau

Georgina Riel

Councillor – Collins-Bayridge District 3

Don Amos

Lisa Osanic

Councillor – Lakeside District 4

Ashley Johnson

Dave McKenna

Jordan Morelli

Ed Smith

Chris Morris

Wayne Hill

Councillor – Portsmouth District 5

Chris Ball

Alexandra de Haas

Bridget Doherty

David Dossett

Carly Francke

Councillor – Trillium District 6

Jimmy Hassan

Jim Hoover

Robert Kiley

Floyd Patterson

Councillor – Kingscourt-Rideau District 7

Cheryl-anne Dorey Bennett

Mary Rita Holland

Darryl McIntosh

Councillor – Meadowbrook-Strathcona District 8

Jeff McLaren

Taylor Pearce

Councillor – Williamsville District 9

Vincent Cinanni

Jim Neill

Andre Imbeault

Councillor – Sydenham District 10

Dylan Chenier

Matt Gaiser

Peter Stroud

Steve France

Councillor – King’s Town District 11

Byron Emmons

Rob Hutchison

Councillor – Pittsburgh District 12

Ryan Nelson Boehme

Ganonoque elects its councillors at large. There are six councillors and one Mayor on Gananoque’s council.

Mayor

Brian Brooks

Christine Milks

John S. Beddows

Ted Lojko

Jim Garrah

Councillors

Terry Ferguson

Matt Harper

Dennis O’Connor

Anne T. Warren

Harold Tulk

David Osmond

Lynn Pretsell

Allison McNaught

Joe Jansen

Art Thivierge

Dave Anderson

Adrian Haird

Ian Miller

Mike Kench

Mayor

Marg Isbester

Gavin Cross

Brian Calver

Gerry Haggerty

A. Sam Salaam

Deputy Mayor

Max Kaiser

Carol Harvey

Councillor – Ward 1

John McCormack

Cortwright Christian

Robert Boomhour

Councillor – Ward 2

Terry Cook

Robin M.W. Lee

Terry Warren Richardson

Councillor – Ward 3

Gerry Marsh

Terrilyn Geenevasen

Dave Pinnell Jr.

Councillor – Ward 4

Jason McDonald

Cathy Conrad

Tom Derreck

Bob Norrie

Councillor – Ward 5

Shaune Lucas

Bill Martin

Ellen Johnson

Brockville chooses its councillors at large. There are eight councillors elected and one mayor.

Mayor

Jason Baker

Cec Drake

Mark Oliver

Kelly Cole

Councillors

Jessica Barabash

Tony Barnes

Matthew Blair

Leigh Bursey

Mark Darrah

Philip Deery

Jeffrey Earle

Bud Eyre

Jane Fullarton

John Henderson

Larry Journal

Mike Kalivas

Nathalie Lavergne

Ralph Legere

Naomi McNeil

Jeff Severson

Robert Shannon

Joy Sterritt

Willy Stevenson

Cameron Wales

Matt Wren

Mayor

Egerton Boyce

Taso Christopher

Jodie Jenkins

Mitch Panciuk

Councillor – Ward 1

Tyler Allsopp

Paul Bell

Richard Black

Pat Culhane

Jeremy T. Davis

Carol Feeney

Michael Graham

Curtis Hayes

Stanley Jones

Chris Malette

Paul S. Martin

Kelly McCaw

Danny Morrison

Brigitte Frances Muir

Nicholas Mulhall

Garnet Thompson

Ryan Williams

Councillor – Thurlow Ward 2

Kathryn Ann Brown

Paul Carr

Nicholas Mulhall

Barry Robinson

Bill Sandison

Lisa Warriner

Smiths Falls elects its councillors at large. There are six councillors and one Mayor.

Mayor

Joe Gallipeau

Shawn Pankow

Councillors

Ken Manwell

Sheldon Giff

Perry Weagle

John Maloney

Dawn Quinn

Lorraine Allen

Wendy Alford

Jay Brennan

Peter McKenna

Dennis Buckley

Christopher McGuire

Louis Daigle

Niki Dwyer

Mayor

Ric Bresee

Joy Silver

Lorna Willis

Deputy Mayor

Jim (Jamie) Hegadorn

Bill McKee

Councillor – Ward 1

Nathan Townend

Councillor – Ward 2

Carol Parks

Ed Daniliunas

Ron Andress

Councillor – Ward 3

Mike Budarick

Penny Porter

Mike Costa

Ron Gordon

Paul Proderick

Alexandra Kelly

Mayor

Ron Vandewal

Mark Schjerning

Phil Archambault

Councillor – Bedford

Alan Revill

Pat Barr

Councillor – Loughborough

Ross Sutherland

Fran Willes

Randy Ruttan

Councillor – Portland

Doug Morey

Ray Leonard

Brad Barbeau

Bruno Albano

Tom Bruce

Councillor – Storrington

Norm Roberts

Ron Sleeth