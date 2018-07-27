Canada
July 27, 2018

OPP seek public’s assistance locating missing Penetanguishene man

Police are searching for 29-year-old Devin Pattenden reported missing from Penetanguishene on July 25.

Southern Georgian Bay OPP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a Penetanguishene man reported missing on Wednesday.

According to police, 29-year-old Devin Pattenden was reported missing from the Waypoint Centre for Mental Health Care in Penetanguishene on July 25 after failing to return to the hospital.

Pattenden is described as a man, approximately five feet nine inches tall, weighing around 170 pounds. He has dark, short hair, facial hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a dark coloured shirt or hoodie and jeans.

Police say he is known to frequent the Barrie, Huronia West and Coldwater areas.

Officers and hospital officials are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Pattenden. Anyone with information is asked to please contact police at 1-888-310-1122 so he may be safely returned to the hospital for continued care and treatment.

