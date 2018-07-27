Scott Thompson: Get to know your neighbour — and your ‘hood

Here we are, heading into the first weekend after the horrific shooting on the Danforth in Toronto that claimed the lives of two young, innocent victims, and what more do we really know?

Police have been tight-lipped about what they know, and Chief Mark Saunders assures the city that all avenues are being investigated and not to rush to judgment.

While Toronto waits for answers, memorials, tributes and funerals are taking place.

Although it’s been some time since I’ve been there, I have many great memories of great dinners and great times on the Danforth.

If you go there, you will realize why Torontonians love Hamilton so much and are moving here in droves.

There are so many great historic streets in the Hammer that are very much like the Danforth in their own unique way.

If I start listing them I will leave someone out.

My point is, the Danforth is full of great restaurants and shops, but it is also largely a residential area — very much like some of the great downtown ‘hoods in Hamilton.

Not to compare vandalism to murder, but when I saw the images of memorials and public support, it very much reminded me of how Locke Street came together after being overrun by anarchists last March.

It’s that kind of bond we have with each other in our neighbourhoods, big and bigger, that keep us strong no matter the challenge.

Scott Thompson is the host of The Scott Thompson Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML.