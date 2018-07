Blue Jays pitcher J.A. Happ being traded to Yankees: source

A person with knowledge of the talks tells The Associated Press the New York Yankees are nearing a deal to acquire left-hander J.A. Happ from Toronto to bolster their starting rotation.

The Yankees would send infielder Brandon Drury and minor league outfielder Bill McKinney to the Blue Jays, the person said Thursday, speaking on condition of anonymity because the trade was subject to the teams approving medical records.

Happ, who turns 36 in October, is 10-6 with a 4.18 ERA in 20 starts. He would join a rotation that includes Luis Severino, Masahiro Tanaka, CC Sabathia and Sonny Gray.

Happ has a $13 million salary in the final season of a $36 million, three-year contract, and the Yankees would be responsible for the remaining $4,543,011.

Reliever Zach Britton reported to the Yankees on Thursday, two days after he was acquired for prospects. Britton added $4,387,097 to the Yankees payroll. New York began the season with a $179 million payroll for purposes of the luxury tax, which left the team room to add salaries and remain under the $197 million threshold.