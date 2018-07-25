Puff of smoke turns into ball of flames that envelopes Alberta vehicle

An Alberta woman could only stand back and watch as her Infinity SUV was engulfed in flames Wednesday afternoon.

The Kelowna Fire Department said the car was smoking when the woman pulled into the Orchard Plaza parking lot.

Thick, black smoke quickly rose skyward as the fire consumed the vehicle and heavily damaged a sedan on its right.

Fire crews extinguished the blaze and cooled nearby cars with water.

The woman who owned the sedan was assisted in removing her personal belongings from her car by passersby.

There is no word on how the fire started.

The SUV is a write-off.