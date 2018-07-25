Crime
Police looking for suspect after Molotov cocktail thrown at Bowmanville convenience store

Durham regional police say officers were called to a convenience store to investigate a report someone had thrown a Molotov cocktail at the business.

BOWMANVILLE, Ont. – Police say they’re trying to identify a person who threw a firebomb at a business east of Toronto early Wednesday morning.

Durham regional police say officers were called to a convenience store in Bowmanville, Ont., at about 4 a.m. to investigate a report someone had thrown a Molotov cocktail at the business.

They say a male suspect was seen throwing the firebomb, which landed in front of the store, creating a ball of flame.

Police say the fire did not result in any damage.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect who threw the incendiary device.

