July 25, 2018 12:40 am

Banff residents, officials learn about wildfire preparedness

By Online Journalist  Global News

Tue, Jul 24: Parks Canada and Banff's fire department teamed up to demonstrate training exercises to ensure people are fire ready. Loren Andreae was there to watch them in action.

Banff residents had the opportunity to watch as firefighters sharpened their fire-preparedness skills in the resort town’s Middle Springs neighbourhood Tuesday evening.

The joint initiative put on by Parks Canada and the Banff Fire Department saw 30 people involved in structure protection and wildfire suppression exercises.

The scheduled training happens three times a year.

For people who want to learn about how to mitigate fire hazards in their own backyard, officials recommend looking into the Fire Smart Canada program.

