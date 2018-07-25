Banff residents, officials learn about wildfire preparedness

Banff residents had the opportunity to watch as firefighters sharpened their fire-preparedness skills in the resort town’s Middle Springs neighbourhood Tuesday evening.

The joint initiative put on by Parks Canada and the Banff Fire Department saw 30 people involved in structure protection and wildfire suppression exercises.

The scheduled training happens three times a year.

For people who want to learn about how to mitigate fire hazards in their own backyard, officials recommend looking into the Fire Smart Canada program.