July 23, 2018 7:52 pm

Backyard fire damages north Regina home

By Staff Global News

A fire started in the backyard of this home at 1st Avenue North and Barber Crescent just after 4:00 p.m. Monday.

Derek Putz/Global News
The Regina Fire Department were called to a backyard fire at 4:07 Monday afternoon. The fire took place in the at a home on 1st Avenue North and Barber Crescent in the Normanview West neighbourhood.

The fire caused significant damage to both the deck and back of the home. No one was injured during this fire.

As of Monday evening, investigators were still on the scene. There is no word on what caused the blaze.

Burnt lawn chairs can be seen following a house fire Monday afternoon at 1st Avenue North and Barber Crescent.

Derek Putz/Global News

