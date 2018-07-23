Backyard fire damages north Regina home
The Regina Fire Department were called to a backyard fire at 4:07 Monday afternoon. The fire took place in the at a home on 1st Avenue North and Barber Crescent in the Normanview West neighbourhood.
The fire caused significant damage to both the deck and back of the home. No one was injured during this fire.
As of Monday evening, investigators were still on the scene. There is no word on what caused the blaze.
