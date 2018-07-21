Man found dead inside Abbotsford home identified

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has identified the victim of a homicide as 32-year-old Sukhpreet Grewal.

Corporal Frank Jang of IHIT says around 12:40 p.m. on Friday, a family reported one of their members missing to the Abbotsford Police Department.

When police arrived at the missing person’s home in the 3100 block of Consort Court, they found Grewal dead inside.

“From what the officers observed, their preliminary observations once they were inside that home they determined that this wasn’t just natural cause of death, something went awry, there was foul play involved,” said Jang.

He said IHIT is working closely with the Abbotsford Police Department, the APD Forensic Identification Section and the B.C. Coroners Service to gather evidence.

Jang added, “whether this was related to the ongoing gang conflict in the Lower Mainland or some other conflict, right now we haven’t made those links but we’re certainly going to look into that.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551- IHIT (4448), or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).