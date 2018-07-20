Mississauga man sentenced to life in Richmond Hill triple shooting that killed 2 teens

NEWMARKET, Ont. – A 27-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years in a shooting that left two teens dead and a third person wounded.

Timothy Doug-Hyun Lee was found guilty in May of first-degree murder, manslaughter and attempted murder.

York regional police responding to a report of gunshots in a Richmond Hill, Ont., parking lot early on Jan. 8, 2014, found three shooting victims in a vehicle.

Eighteen-year-old Premier Hoang and 16-year-old Brenda Pathammavong, both of Brampton, Ont., died of their injuries, while another male victim survived.

Lee, who was arrested in May 2015, was sentenced on Wednesday in a Newmarket, Ont., court.