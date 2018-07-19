Winnipeg city council seeks rule change after councillor assault charge

The City of Winnipeg is taking steps to revise their charter following recent criminal charges filed against a councillor.

Russ Wyatt was charged with sexual assault July 11.

The long-time Transcona councillor has denied allegations made by a woman that he assaulted her at a residence in January and is presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

Despite the severity of the allegations, Wyatt is still able to continue in his capacity as City Councillor.

According to current rules, Wyatt does not have to take a leave of absence while his case proceeds through the court system.

At the council meeting Thursday morning, councillors put forward a motion to force anyone facing criminal charges to take a paid leave of absence. Russ Wyatt was not present at the meeting.

The motion reads, in part:

Be it resolved that the City of Winnipeg request that the Province of Manitoba to amend the City of Winnipeg Charter to make it mandatory for an elected member of Council to take a paid leave of absence while facing criminal charges including, but not necessarily limited to, assault and sexual assault.

The motion was made by Cindy Gilroy, seconded by Mike Pagtakhan.

If passed, the motion will place councillors more in line with other city staff in positions of authority, specifically members of the police service.

WPS officers are placed on paid administrative leave when facing charges or under investigation.