July 19, 2018 11:31 am

Judge to deliver verdict in Dellen Millard murder trial in September

By Staff The Canadian Press

WATCH ABOVE (May 31): Already convicted in the deaths of Tim Bosma and Laura Babcock, Dellen Millard is now accused in the death of his father, Wayne Millard.

TORONTO – A Toronto judge says she will deliver a decision in late September at the trial of a man accused of killing his father, whose death was initially deemed a suicide.

Dellen Millard, 32, of Toronto, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of 71-year-old Wayne Millard.

The judge-alone trial heard that Wayne Millard was found dead in his bed with a bullet in his brain on Nov. 29, 2012.

The Crown alleges the younger Millard killed his father because millions in potential inheritance money was being squandered on a new aviation business for the family company, Millardair.

The defence says Wayne Millard’s death was a suicide.

Justice Maureen Forestell says she will rule on the case on Sept. 24.

The murder trial is the third for Dellen Millard, who has been convicted of first-degree murder for the deaths of Toronto woman Laura Babcock and Hamilton man Tim Bosma.

