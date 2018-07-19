Police investigating after ‘graphic, offensive’ graffiti found in Midland

Southern Georgian Bay OPP are investigating after “offensive” and “graphic” graffiti was found in downtown Midland.

According to police, sometime overnight between July 17 and July 18, several pieces of property in downtown Midland were vandalized with red and hot pink spray paint.

Police say officers were provided with photos of the damage, however, due to the “graphic” and “offensive” content, they will not be releasing the images.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing. Officers are asking anyone with information to please contact the Southern Georgian Bay OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).