Driver clocked at 178 km/h on QEW near Burlington Skyway: OPP

A 20-year-old Stoney Creek man is the latest local motorist to face a stunt-driving charge.

178 km/hr on the #QEW southbound south of theSkyway Bridge. 6am in rush hour traffic.

20 year old man from Stoney Creek charged with stunt driving#7DayImpound#7DaySuspension pic.twitter.com/bfRf9mMo0D — Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) July 18, 2018

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt has tweeted a photo of the radar gun after the accused was clocked doing 178 km/h on the QEW near the Burlington Skyway.

Schmidt noted that the vehicle was stopped around 6 a.m. on Wednesday in the southbound lanes.

The driver also faces a seven-day licence suspension, and the vehicle has been impounded for seven days.