Canada
July 18, 2018 2:15 pm

Driver clocked at 178 km/h on QEW near Burlington Skyway: OPP

Ken Mann By Reporter  900 CHML

A radar gun shows the speed after a driver was charged with stunt driving on the QEW on Wednesday morning.

OPP
A A

A 20-year-old Stoney Creek man is the latest local motorist to face a stunt-driving charge.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt has tweeted a photo of the radar gun after the accused was clocked doing 178 km/h on the QEW near the Burlington Skyway.

Schmidt noted that the vehicle was stopped around 6 a.m. on Wednesday in the southbound lanes.

The driver also faces a seven-day licence suspension, and the vehicle has been impounded for seven days.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Burlington Skyway
Crime
extreme speeding Burlington Skyway
extreme speeding QEW
Ontario Provincial Police
OPP
OPP Sgt Kerry Schmidt
qew
Queen Elizabeth Way
Stunt driving
stunt driving QEW

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News