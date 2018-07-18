Driver clocked at 178 km/h on QEW near Burlington Skyway: OPP

A 20-year-old Stoney Creek man is the latest local motorist to face a stunt-driving charge.
OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt has tweeted a photo of the radar gun after the accused was clocked doing 178 km/h on the QEW near the Burlington Skyway.
Schmidt noted that the vehicle was stopped around 6 a.m. on Wednesday in the southbound lanes.
The driver also faces a seven-day licence suspension, and the vehicle has been impounded for seven days.
