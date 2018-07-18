Crime
July 18, 2018 12:03 pm

Cobourg police arrest man defacing cruiser in station parking lot

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

A man has been charged with defacing a Cobourg police cruiser.

Canadian Press/File
A A

Cobourg police made a quick arrest of man they say was defacing a police cruiser on Tuesday morning.

Around 6:45 a.m., police say a man was observed in the police vehicle parking lot directly behind the police station.

“At this time, the man was observed scratching symbols into the paint of a Cobourg Police patrol vehicle,” police stated.

READ MORE: OPP warn synthetic drug flakka circulating in Northumberland County

Officers arrested the man.

Stephen Schoenmaker, 33, of no fixed address, was charged with mischief under $5,000 and trespassing.

He was held in custody for a bail hearing on Tuesday.
Report an error
Cobourg
Cobourg Police Service
Vandalism

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News