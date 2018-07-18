Cobourg police arrest man defacing cruiser in station parking lot

Cobourg police made a quick arrest of man they say was defacing a police cruiser on Tuesday morning.

Around 6:45 a.m., police say a man was observed in the police vehicle parking lot directly behind the police station.

“At this time, the man was observed scratching symbols into the paint of a Cobourg Police patrol vehicle,” police stated.

Officers arrested the man.

Stephen Schoenmaker, 33, of no fixed address, was charged with mischief under $5,000 and trespassing.

He was held in custody for a bail hearing on Tuesday.