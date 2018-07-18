Cobourg police arrest man defacing cruiser in station parking lot
A A
Cobourg police made a quick arrest of man they say was defacing a police cruiser on Tuesday morning.
Around 6:45 a.m., police say a man was observed in the police vehicle parking lot directly behind the police station.
“At this time, the man was observed scratching symbols into the paint of a Cobourg Police patrol vehicle,” police stated.
READ MORE: OPP warn synthetic drug flakka circulating in Northumberland County
Officers arrested the man.
Stephen Schoenmaker, 33, of no fixed address, was charged with mischief under $5,000 and trespassing.
He was held in custody for a bail hearing on Tuesday.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.