Canada
July 18, 2018 11:09 am

Ottawa fire department, police arson unit investigating blaze at Vars auction lot

By Local Online Journalist (Ottawa)  Global News

A fire that broke out early Wednesday morning at Adesa Auction yard in Vars, located southeast of downtown Ottawa, damaged 12 vehicles in total.

Twitter / Todd Horricks (@District8Chief)
A A

The Ottawa fire department and police arson unit are investigating the cause of a blaze early Wednesday at a car dealer’s auction lot in the city’s southeast end.

A spokesperson for Ottawa Fire Services said the flames spread quickly and damaged 12 vehicles at the ADESA Auction yard in Vars, leaving six as nothing but a “charred carcass.”

Story continues below

READ MORE: Woman in critical condition after getting trapped under minivan: Ottawa Fire

Firefighters received reports of a fire at the auto lot, located on Burton Road, off Highway 417, just before 3:30 a.m., Danielle Cardinal said.

First responders were at the scene for approximately 60 to 90 minutes, she said.

Ottawa paramedics said no-one was reported injured.

Cardinal said it’s not yet known if the fire investigator and the Ottawa Police Service‘s arson unit will continue to collaborate on the investigation, or if one team will take over.
Report an error
Adesa Auction
Adesa Auction yard
car auction lot Ottawa
Danielle Cardinal
Ottawa arson unit
Ottawa fire
Ottawa fire department
Ottawa fire news
Ottawa Fire Service
Ottawa news
Ottawa Police
Ottawa police arson unit
Ottawa police new
Ottawa Police Service
Todd Horricks
Vars
Vars auction lot
Vars auction yard
Vars auto lot

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News