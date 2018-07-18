Ottawa fire department, police arson unit investigating blaze at Vars auction lot

The Ottawa fire department and police arson unit are investigating the cause of a blaze early Wednesday at a car dealer’s auction lot in the city’s southeast end.

A spokesperson for Ottawa Fire Services said the flames spread quickly and damaged 12 vehicles at the ADESA Auction yard in Vars, leaving six as nothing but a “charred carcass.”

Firefighters received reports of a fire at the auto lot, located on Burton Road, off Highway 417, just before 3:30 a.m., Danielle Cardinal said.

First responders were at the scene for approximately 60 to 90 minutes, she said.

Ottawa paramedics said no-one was reported injured.

Cardinal said it’s not yet known if the fire investigator and the Ottawa Police Service‘s arson unit will continue to collaborate on the investigation, or if one team will take over.

Multiple vehicles on fire on Burton Rd (Adesa Auction): 6 fully involved and another 3 damage. Vehicles have been extinguished @OttFire investigator has been contacted @OttawaPolice have the scene. pic.twitter.com/ydKsuNwA8y — Todd Horricks (@District8Chief) July 18, 2018