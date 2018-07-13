From emergency room to pitching mound: Kingston Ponies pitcher seals win

Kingston Ponies pitcher, Will Langford, has been instrumental in the team’s success so far this season. The team is second place in the National Capital Baseball League.

However, a trip to the golf course on Thursday morning could have put the team’s “ace” on the shelf. Langford was bitten on the leg by an insect while on the 17th or 18th hole, he’s not sure which, nor is he sure what type of bug bit him.

“I noticed I had gotten bit but I didn’t think it was anything too serious,” Langford said.

But it was serious. While on his way from Kingston to Nepean with other teammates for a Thursday night game, the Ponies Pitcher noticed swelling where he had been bitten.

“I looked down at my leg and it was probably around the size of my hand. It was swelling about an inch off my skin,” he recalled.

He texted his mother, who was also on her way to the game but in a different car, who promptly told him to go to the nearest hospital.

Langford was dropped off at Brockville General Hospital, while his teammates kept driving to their game. Once he was at Brockville General, he says things got much worse.

“I started going into like this anaphylactic situation where I couldn’t breathe and was sweating through my shirt,” Langford said.

But that situation didn’t last long. A triage nurse in the emergency room gave him a dose of Benadryl, and shortly after, the swelling started to subside.

Langford’s parents met him in Brockville and brought him the rest of the way to Nepean where he retired seven straight hitters on his way to a 12-7 win for the Ponies.