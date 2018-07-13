‘Did you hear that?’: Booming early morning thunderstorm wakes Edmonton residents

Bosses of Edmonton, forgive your employees if they are a little groggier than normal Friday morning at work.
A large thunderstorm swept through the region early Friday morning, bringing with it hail, heavy rain, and booming thunder that shook walls and woke people from their sleep.
At 1:42 a.m., Environment Canada issued severe thunderstorm warnings for Edmonton, Fort Saskatchewan, Spruce Grove and the surrounding areas. The warning ended a little over an hour and a half later, at 3:20 a.m.
Global News Morning weather specialist Mike Sobel said the disturbance swept through the area overnight, bringing with it lightning, heavy rain of 10 to 20 mm, and small hail. While it moved off quickly, storms will redevelop later in the day he said.
It will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers Friday morning and early in the afternoon, with a high of 23 C and a risk of thunderstorms. Environment Canada expects more showers with a few thunderstorms beginning in the afternoon and into the evening with winds out of the north at 20 km/h.
Many people took the opportunity to take in a great show from Mother Nature, while others griped about being woken in the dead of night.
And then there were those lucky souls who managed to sleep through the entire thing.
