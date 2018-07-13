‘Did you hear that?’: Booming early morning thunderstorm wakes Edmonton residents

Bosses of Edmonton, forgive your employees if they are a little groggier than normal Friday morning at work.

A large thunderstorm swept through the region early Friday morning, bringing with it hail, heavy rain, and booming thunder that shook walls and woke people from their sleep.

At 1:42 a.m., Environment Canada issued severe thunderstorm warnings for Edmonton, Fort Saskatchewan, Spruce Grove and the surrounding areas. The warning ended a little over an hour and a half later, at 3:20 a.m.

Global News Morning weather specialist Mike Sobel said the disturbance swept through the area overnight, bringing with it lightning, heavy rain of 10 to 20 mm, and small hail. While it moved off quickly, storms will redevelop later in the day he said.

It will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers Friday morning and early in the afternoon, with a high of 23 C and a risk of thunderstorms. Environment Canada expects more showers with a few thunderstorms beginning in the afternoon and into the evening with winds out of the north at 20 km/h.

After a RUDE awakening by mother nature this morning, we'll be looking at round 2 this evening. Severe t-showers possible in the Edmonton *area* later today. Heavy rain, large hail and damaging wind are the main threats. #yeg #yegwx #abstorm #abroads pic.twitter.com/jh21NwpAlK — Jesse Beyer (@jessebeyerWX) July 13, 2018

Many people took the opportunity to take in a great show from Mother Nature, while others griped about being woken in the dead of night.

This thunder… I’ll just sleep some other time this week. #yegwx — Quinn Phillips (@QJPhillips) July 13, 2018

It’s ok #yegwx, none of us need sleep 😭 https://t.co/xbbIkw54Hp — Margeaux Maron (@MargeauxMaron) July 13, 2018

Oh we’re awake now. Hoping my flowers survive. Any idea on hail size in central/SE #yeg? https://t.co/vGWIsw0HhL — Margeaux Maron (@MargeauxMaron) July 13, 2018

This thunderstorm is wild… sheets of rain… non stop lightning… #wideawake pic.twitter.com/JefthGhYW4 — Kevin Jesus (@GlobalJesus) July 13, 2018

Hail, hail the gang’s all up. https://t.co/i2I94HcM7H — John Sexsmith (@JohnESexsmith) July 13, 2018

Well that was a fun drive into work. #yegwx pic.twitter.com/Gw7TtExIfd — Sara Mulvihill (@mulvihill12) July 13, 2018

Wow! The station is getting pounded by rain and hail. The power just went out as far as I can see and that is some wicked thunder! I don't remember the last time I saw a storm like this. #yeg #yegwx — Ashley Wiebe (@CrashleyW) July 13, 2018

I’m really glad that we’re ALL going to be cranky together, today … #yegwx — Sarah Jackson (@MizzJackson) July 13, 2018

Good Morning. Did the thunder wake you up? I didn't need my alarm clock today. Here's what the radar looks like at 3:40 am. #yegwx #abstorm pic.twitter.com/pRPKlTeYT4 — Mike Sobel (@mikesobel) July 13, 2018

I’m just sitting here staring out my bedroom window watching the lightening light up the sky like a kid watching cartoons on a Saturday morning. ⛈😊 #yegwx — Kim Pelletier (@kimpelletierr) July 13, 2018

Saw the biggest lightning bolt earlier (not this one). Crazy storm knocked out back alley lights but not building yet. Fun! #yegwx pic.twitter.com/xCk5fzbYPm — Marsha (@Empress_Marsha) July 13, 2018

It sounds like my house is going to blow away. Batten down the hatches, #yeg! #yegwx #abstorm — Delaney Eliot (@DelaneyJaney) July 13, 2018

when it was storming last night in #yeg I imagined being on a hammock in the jungle. yep. it's still humid like a jungle — Stef (@steftravels) July 13, 2018

Ya no this was me all night pic.twitter.com/HG096kEUNe — rocketansky (@rocketansky1) July 13, 2018

Nothing keeps you up during a storm quite like realizing you left the cat out overnight and she won’t answer to calls. #abstorm #yegwx — Ryan Stephens (@rstphns) July 13, 2018

And then there were those lucky souls who managed to sleep through the entire thing.

Apparently there was a storm in #yeg last night. #deepsleep — The Real Timbit (@TheLittle_Man) July 13, 2018

I slept right though this…but apparently it was a doozy! https://t.co/CIEEBGu9fS — Erin Chalmers (@ChalmersErin) July 13, 2018