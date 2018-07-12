1 in 5 people ‘carded’ by Vancouver police in 2016 were Indigenous women: complaint

Indigenous and civil rights activists are asking B.C.’s police watchdog to add gender into a requested probe of how the Vancouver Police Department (VPD) conducts “street checks.”

Earlier in June, the Union of BC Indian Chiefs and (UBCIC) and the BC Civil Liberties Association (BCCLA) filed a complaint with the Office of the Police Complaints Commissioner (OPCC) over data suggesting Indigenous people were being disproportionately street-checked.

Street checks, or “carding,” refers to the police technique of stopping people when no specific offence is being investigated, questioning them and recording their information.

The data was released by the VPD on its website in response to a Freedom of Information request of unknown origin.

That data showed that between 2008 and 2017, 15 per cent of street checks involved Indigenous people, who make up two per cent of the city’s population. Black people accounted for four per cent of carding incidents, but make up one per cent of the population.

Now, the UBCIC and BCCLA say they have received more data on race and gender through another freedom of information request, which they say raises new concerns.

The new data shows that in 2016, Indigenous women were the target of one in five carding stops, according to BCCLA lawyer Josh Patterson.

“Indigenous women represent two percent of the female population in Vancouver, they are 21 per cent of the people who are street checked by the Vancouver Police Department,” Patterson said.

Patterson argued that the Indigenous experience of carding is emblematic of a larger institutional racism problem in the justice system.

“Because there is an overrepresentation and an over-focus on Indigenous people in front-line policing, that helps produce the overrepresentation that we see in other parts of the criminal justice system,” Patterson said. “That’s was we need to look at.”

The two groups are also amending their complaint to include police stops conducted by the VPD where personal information was collected, but the stop was not recorded as a “street check.” They argue the omission of such stops is potentially skewing official data.

Back in June, VPD Chief Adam Palmer rejected allegations that the force’s carding policy was racially motivated.

“A street check occurs when a police officer encounters someone believed to be involved in criminal activity or a suspicious circumstance, and documents the interaction. They are not random or arbitrary checks,” Palmer said at the time.

“If our officers see potential criminal activity or a threat to public safety, they are bound by law, including the Police Act, to address it. … A person’s race does not factor into an officer’s decision to take action to prevent a crime.”

Vancouver Mayor and Police Board Chair Gregor Robertson has said he would like to see a provincial policy on carding, but cautioned drawing direct links between race and street checks.