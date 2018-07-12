Police on scene of crash involving pedestrian in Halifax

Police are investigating a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian in Halifax.

Halifax Regional Police say the collision happened in the area of Prince and Barrington streets.

“Prince Street between Barrington and Argyle streets is closed to traffic,” police said in a short news release Thursday afternoon.

Police have also now closed Prince Street between Granville and Argyle streets and Barrington Street between George and Sackville streets.

Officers are asking motorists to avoid the area as they conduct their investigation into the cause of the crash.