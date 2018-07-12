Winnipeg Jets lock up goalie Connor Hellebuyck with six-year deal

The Winnipeg Jets have signed Vezina Trophy-finalist Connor Hellebuyck to a six-year contract worth $37 million.

Hellebuyck was nominated for the NHL’s best goalie award this past season after setting multiple franchise records. He posted 44 wins, the most by an American-born goaltender in league history, while appearing in a career-high 67 games. Hellebuyck also had six shutouts and a .924 save percentage.

In 17 playoff games earlier this spring, Hellebuyck recorded nine wins, two shutouts, a 2.36 goals-against average and .922 save percentage. His performance helped the Jets reach the Western Conference Final for the first time in franchise history.

Hellebuyck was selected by Winnipeg in the fifth round of the 2012 NHL Draft.