July 12, 2018 10:07 am

Winnipeg Jets lock up goalie Connor Hellebuyck with six-year deal

By Reporter/Anchor  Global News

Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck catches the puck in front of Nashville Predators left wing Viktor Arvidsson during the second period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series on April 27, 2018 in Nashville.

AP Photo/Mark Humphrey
The Winnipeg Jets have signed Vezina Trophy-finalist Connor Hellebuyck to a six-year contract worth $37 million.

Hellebuyck was nominated for the NHL’s best goalie award this past season after setting multiple franchise records. He posted 44 wins, the most by an American-born goaltender in league history, while appearing in a career-high 67 games. Hellebuyck also had six shutouts and a .924 save percentage.

In 17 playoff games earlier this spring, Hellebuyck recorded nine wins, two shutouts, a 2.36 goals-against average and .922 save percentage. His performance helped the Jets reach the Western Conference Final for the first time in franchise history.

Hellebuyck was selected by Winnipeg in the fifth round of the 2012 NHL Draft.

