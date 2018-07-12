Police seek public’s help locating Bradford man one month after his disappearance

It has now been exactly one month since Bradford man Christian Robinson went missing, and investigators are once again appealing to the public for information.

Police say the 46-year-old was last seen leaving his house in the 6th Line and Simcoe Road area around 3:30 p.m. on June 12. He was reported missing to the South Simcoe police the following day.

According to police, he has not been seen or heard from since.

Police have described Robinson as five-feet-ten-inches tall, with short, light brown hair and tattoos. He was last seen wearing a grey golf shirt with a yellow and white pattern covering the chest area, grey shorts, flip-flops and glasses.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing. Officers say they have received a number of leads, however, Robinson’s whereabouts are still unknown.

Police are once again asking the public for information. Anyone with information that can help to find Robinson is asked to contact South Simcoe Police at 905-775-3311 or 705-436-2141. Information can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).