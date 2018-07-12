Canada
July 12, 2018 9:49 am

Police seek public’s help locating Bradford man one month after his disappearance

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

Police are searching for Christian Robinson who was last seen leaving his home in Bradford on June 12.

South Simcoe Police / Provided
A A

It has now been exactly one month since Bradford man Christian Robinson went missing, and investigators are once again appealing to the public for information.

Police say the 46-year-old was last seen leaving his house in the 6th Line and Simcoe Road area around 3:30 p.m. on June 12. He was reported missing to the South Simcoe police the following day.

According to police, he has not been seen or heard from since.

Police have described Robinson as five-feet-ten-inches tall, with short, light brown hair and tattoos. He was last seen wearing a grey golf shirt with a yellow and white pattern covering the chest area, grey shorts, flip-flops and glasses.

Police are appealing to the public for information regarding the whereabouts of Bradford man Christian Robinson (above).

South Simcoe Police / Provided

READ MORE: Fiance of missing Bradford man makes public plea

According to police, the investigation is ongoing. Officers say they have received a number of leads, however, Robinson’s whereabouts are still unknown.

Police are once again asking the public for information. Anyone with information that can help to find Robinson is asked to contact South Simcoe Police at 905-775-3311 or 705-436-2141. Information can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Bradford man
Christian Robinson
Missing
Missing Bradford man
Missing Man
missing person
South Simcoe Police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News