Is there a best spot to walk dogs in Lethbridge?
A A
During summer months in southern Alberta, many people like to take advantage of the warm weather and spend time outside. A favourite activity for pet owners is outdoor excursions with their furry friends. Whether on- or off-leash, there are all kinds of places to walk dogs in Lethbridge, but is there a location that’s better than the rest? Matt Battochio spoke with everyday dog walkers and experts to find out.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.