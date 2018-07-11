Features
July 11, 2018 7:55 pm

Is there a best spot to walk dogs in Lethbridge?

By Videographer  Global News

Whether it's on or off-leash, there are all kinds of places to walk dogs in Lethbridge. But is there a location that's better than the rest? Matt Battochio reports.

During summer months in southern Alberta, many people like to take advantage of the warm weather and spend time outside. A favourite activity for pet owners is outdoor excursions with their furry friends. Whether on- or off-leash, there are all kinds of places to walk dogs in Lethbridge, but is there a location that’s better than the rest? Matt Battochio spoke with everyday dog walkers and experts to find out.

