Beaconsfield adopts contentious leaf-blower ban

The City of Beaconsfield has officially adopted its controversial plan to partially ban electric and gas-powered leaf blowers following nearly a month of debate and growing criticism from residents.

The measure, which was unveiled in June, prohibits residents from using the gardening tool during the summer months.

Georges Bourelle, the mayor of Beaconsfield, has staunchly defended the ban.

He said research indicates leaf blowers cause a lot of noise and air pollution — and many residents aren’t properly informed about the risks.

“Well, I think it’s very important everybody understand particularly the health risks and the health threats,” he said on Monday.

“I think the noise, everyone can relate to the noise but the health risks are extremely, extremely important.”

While city councillors have thrown their support behind the ban, the debate has divided Beaconsfield residents — with some saying the measure goes too far.

“The feeling I am getting is people are tired of being told what to do on their own property in Beaconsfield,” said Adam Robertson, a landscaper.

He said he also doesn’t believe the health risks are as great as the city makes them out to be.

“Nobody gets hurt — and I’ve been doing this for 30 years. If it was really that bad for my health, I don’t think I’d be standing here,” he said.

Residents were also upset with how the city handled the ban after it sent out a notice last week saying Beaconsfield was going ahead with the ban.

Toni Lemieux, a resident, told Global News last week the city will not release the findings of a survey conducted to gauge residents’ approval of the ban.

“This situation has morphed from leaf blowers to just a transparency and an honesty issue,” Lemieux said.

