Motorcycle racer remembered following fatal crash at St. Thomas Raceway Park

The motorcycle racer who died in a crash at St. Thomas Raceway Park is being remembered as a caring and loving man with a passion for motorcycles.

The fiancée of Bradley Schaafsma, 32, wrote a touching tribute to her late partner on Facebook, writing that she would think of him every minute of every day.

“We loved each other unconditionally and cherished every moment together,” she wrote. “His sudden death is still so, so shocking to everyone.”

Schaafsma’s fiancee added that the late motorcyclist had a great passion for his vehicle of choice and even taught an M1 exit licensing course at Fanshawe College.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced and a GoFundMe has been set up by Schaafsma’s fiancée’s cousin, Catherine Organ, to help the would-be bride pay for expenses made worse by her partner’s death.

On a post attached to the fundraising campaign, Organ wrote that the pair were engaged in April, had recently bought a house together and were due to be wed in the Spring of 2020.

Organ also mentioned that Schaafsma’s fiancée has “been left with a new home, vehicles, and many other expenses that she does not know how she is going pay without Brad there to help her.”

Schaafsma was involved in a fatal single-motor vehicle collision at St. Thomas Raceway Park on Friday evening. The 32-year-old was transported to hospital, where he later died from his injuries.