OEB seeking public input on proposed power-rate hike in Cambridge

The Ontario Energy Board (OEB) is hosting a community meeting on Wednesday in Cambridge to discuss proposed rate changes by Energy+.

The changes proposed by Energy+ would see customers’ bills in Cambridge and North Dumfries rise by an average of $2.43 per month. Residential customers in Brant County would face a hike of $2.76 per month.

The OEB says it received 130 major rate applications between 2009 and 2017, and that the requested hikes were reduced by an average of around 38 per cent.

Wednesday’s community meeting will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion at 4 Veterans Way between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Those who wish to speak at the meeting are asked to contact OEB at registrar@oeb.ca or call 1-877-632-2727 (toll-free) and quote file number EB 2018-0028.