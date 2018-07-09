Man, 22, drowns in Ottawa river near Renfrew

The OPP detachment in Renfrew is investigating a drowning on Friday at Owl Rafting in the Township of Whitewater Region, just north of Renfrew.

OPP officers, Renfrew County paramedics, and firefighters from Whitewater region responded to the report of a swimmer who had gone underwater in the Ottawa River at 6:28 p.m.

The swimmer was then located and pulled to shore where resuscitation efforts were started. The man was taken to hospital by paramedics but was pronounced dead a short time later.

The deceased has been identified as Charles (Chuck) Ozulumba, 22 of Markham, Ont. The coroner of Ontario is leading the investigation, with assistance from the Renfrew OPP.

A post-mortem examination has been scheduled and foul play is not suspected.