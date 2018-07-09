Male taken to hospital after being found in water at Silver Birch Beach
A male was rushed to hospital after he was found in Lake Ontario at Silver Birch Beach in east end Toronto.
Toronto police said they responded to a medical call around 9 a.m. near Martin Goodman Trail and Silver Birch Avenue.
Police said a person was located in the water without vital signs, and that paramedics on scene performed CPR.
The male was taken to hospital but his condition is currently unknown.
