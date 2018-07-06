Environment
July 6, 2018 2:57 am

Hiker captures spectacular summer avalanche on Cascade Pass Trail in Washington State

By Online Journalist  Global News

A hiker caught the tail end of a spectacular avalanche in the Cascade Pass area of Washington state on July 4.

A A

Avalanches happen in summer too — and they’re spectacular.

Hiker Jack Carr captured one such event across from the Cascade Pass Trail in Washington State.

“The initial rumble was incredible,” Carr tweeted.

Coverage of avalanches on Globalnews.ca:


Story continues below

Carr said he captured the tail end of a “massive” slide in a hiking and camping area in the North Cascade mountains, approximately one hour’s drive from the town of Marblemount.

The trail there takes hikers up about 550 metres (1,800 feet) and offers gorgeous mountain views.

READ MORE: B.C. skiers capture incredible close-up view of avalanche in Rocky Mountains

The Northwest Avalanche Center warns that slides can happen in the summer, and that travellers need “specific skills to make decisions about when, where and how to travel in the mountains.”

Avalanche danger is lowest early in the day, but rising temperatures can create conditions conducive to a slide.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
avalanche
avalanche cascade pass
avalanche cascade pass trail
avalanches
cascade pass avalanche
cascade pass slide
cascade pass trail avalanche
cascade pass trail slide
slide cascade pass trail

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News