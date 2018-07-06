Hiker captures spectacular summer avalanche on Cascade Pass Trail in Washington State

Avalanches happen in summer too — and they’re spectacular.

Hiker Jack Carr captured one such event across from the Cascade Pass Trail in Washington State.

“The initial rumble was incredible,” Carr tweeted.

Carr said he captured the tail end of a “massive” slide in a hiking and camping area in the North Cascade mountains, approximately one hour’s drive from the town of Marblemount.

The trail there takes hikers up about 550 metres (1,800 feet) and offers gorgeous mountain views.

The Northwest Avalanche Center warns that slides can happen in the summer, and that travellers need “specific skills to make decisions about when, where and how to travel in the mountains.”

Avalanche danger is lowest early in the day, but rising temperatures can create conditions conducive to a slide.