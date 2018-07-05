Explosion levels West Kelowna home – several injured

Several people were rushed to hospital on Wednesday evening following a house explosion in West Kelowna.

West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund said the house was located on Glencoe Road, where an explosion could be heard coming from the single family residence shortly after 9 p.m.

The house was being rented by two adults, a male and female, both in their 30s, according to the landlord, adding the two had been renting the house since 2015.

The landlord also said there were two other victims, both adults, and that two of the four people were sent to a burn unit in Vancouver.

“On arrival, crews from the Westbank fire station found a fully involved structure fire and multiple occupants with serious injuries. Multiple patients were transported from the scene by the B.C. Ambulance Service. There are no further details on their condition at this time,” Brolund said.

He said fire crews were forced to fight the fire from the outside of the building due to structural damage and the risk of further explosions. Brolund said an excavator was requested to the scene to assist with extinguishing the fire.

The landlord said there was natural gas to the home, but had no idea as to what caused the explosion.