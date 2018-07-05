Donald Trump has not softened stance on North Korea’s nuclear weapons, State Department says

ANCHORAGE, Alaska – The State Department is pushing back against suggestions the Trump administration has softened its stance on North Korea as the top U.S. diplomat travels to Pyongyang for crucial nuclear talks.

Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert tells journalists accompanying Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that U.S. policy hasn’t changed. She says the U.S. remains “committed to a denuclearized North Korea.”

Pompeo will press North Korea to take concrete action to back up its commitment to “complete denuclearization” of the Korean Peninsula made at the June summit between President Donald Trump and the North’s Kim Jong Un.

Pompeo is due in Pyongayng on Friday.

Despite reports that North Korea is continuing its nuclear program, Trump has remained upbeat, tweeting this week that conversations with North Korea were “going well!”