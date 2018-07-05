Canada
July 5, 2018 11:27 am

Ex Quebec construction mogul Tony Accurso gets four year prison term

By The Canadian Press

Construction magnate Tony Accurso is seen on an image taken off a television monitor at the Charbonneau inquiry looking into corruption in the Quebec construction industry Friday, September 5, 2014 in Montreal

Paul Chiasson / The Canadian Press
Former Quebec construction mogul Tony Accurso has received a four-year prison term following his conviction on fraud and corruption charges.

A judge handed down the sentence this morning in Laval, just north of Montreal.

A jury recently found Accurso guilty on all five charges he was facing stemming from a municipal corruption scheme in Laval.

The Crown was seeking a five-year prison term, while Accurso’s lawyer argued his client should serve a suspended sentence in the community.

Accurso was found guilty of conspiracy to commit corruption in municipal affairs; conspiracy to commit fraud; fraud of more than $5,000; corruption of municipal officials; and breach of trust.

The scheme was orchestrated by former Laval mayor Gilles Vaillancourt and the charges involved a kickback scheme between 1996 and 2010 in which companies paid off city officials in exchange for public contracts.

Vaillancourt pleaded guilty to fraud-related charges and was sentenced to six years in prison.

