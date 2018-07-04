Winnipeg police looking for missing man
Winnipeg police is asking for the public’s help in finding a 35-year-old man.
Michael Desaulniers was last seen in the area of Sherburn Street and Wellington Avenue at the end of May.
Desaulniers is described as six-foot-three with a medium build and brown hair.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Winnipeg Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.
