July 4, 2018 9:32 am

Winnipeg police looking for missing man

By Writer / Producer  Global News
Michael Desaulniers was last seen in the area of Sherburn Street and Wellington Avenue.

Winnipeg police / Provided
Winnipeg police is asking for the public’s help in finding a 35-year-old man.

Michael Desaulniers was last seen in the area of Sherburn Street and Wellington Avenue at the end of May.

Desaulniers is described as six-foot-three with a medium build and brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Winnipeg Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.

