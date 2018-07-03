Former Ontario PC leader Patrick Brown confirms he’s running for chair of Peel Region

Patrick Brown is looking to make a political comeback, less than six months after resigning as Ontario’s Progressive Conservative leader amid sexual misconduct allegations.

Brown, the former MP and MPP for the Barrie area, announced he filed his papers to run for chair of Peel Region on Tuesday afternoon.

“Looking forward to fighting for the people of Peel,” he stated in a Twitter post.

Brown resigned as PC leader in late January after CTV news published allegations of sexual misconduct involving two young women.

Brown strongly denied the allegations and later announced intentions to sue the broadcaster.

The chair of Peel is the CEO of the municipality and acts as the head of the regional council for the cities of Mississauga and Brampton, and the town of Caledon.

The post was previously appointed by the region’s councillors. This year, however, residents will be voting directly for the chair in the municipal election, which is scheduled for Oct. 22.

Six other candidates are currently signed up to run for the position, including Mississauga Coun. Ron Starr.