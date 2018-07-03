Muttart Conservatory encouraging visitors to get lost in space
The latest attraction at Edmonton’s Muttart Conservatory is out of this world.
A massive moon has been inflated inside one of the conservatory’s pyramids for the first time in Canada.
The Museum of the Moon was created by U.K. artist Luke Jerram. The installation measures seven metres across and features 120-dots-per-inch imagery of the moon’s surface.
Each centimetre of the moon represents five kilometres of the moon’s surface and is based on NASA imagery.
Visitors will also find space-themed topiaries and props throughout the pyramid.
A news release from the Muttart said the best opportunity to see the moon will be July 18-20 when the Muttart stays open until midnight. Special programming, including adult-only events, will take place during that time.
The moon will be at the Muttart until Sept. 16.
