Elmira man in custody after attacking officer with axe: police

A man was arrested early Sunday morning at 1 a.m. in Elmira, Ont., after police say he attacked an officer with an axe.

Police say the 20-year-old Elmira resident slammed the axe through the driver’s-side window of a police vehicle before it hit an officer.

Police say the man then fled on foot but was soon found with the help of the strategic response unit.

The Elmira man remains in custody and is facing several charges including assaulting a police officer with a weapon.