Cyclist in hospital following crash with a pickup truck in London’s northeast end

London police are investigating after a collision between a cyclist and a pickup truck Monday.

The crash happened just before 8 p.m. at Highbury Avenue and Killarney Road.

Police say the male cyclist was taken to hospital and is now stable with non-life-threatening injuries.

The London police reconstruction team was on scene investigating the crash. There’s no word if any charges will be laid.

Both the northbound and southbound lanes along Highbury Avenue have bike lines.