Cyclist in hospital following crash with a pickup truck in London’s northeast end
A A
London police are investigating after a collision between a cyclist and a pickup truck Monday.
The crash happened just before 8 p.m. at Highbury Avenue and Killarney Road.
Police say the male cyclist was taken to hospital and is now stable with non-life-threatening injuries.
READ MORE: Cyclist killed after crash involving flatbed truck in east London
The London police reconstruction team was on scene investigating the crash. There’s no word if any charges will be laid.
Both the northbound and southbound lanes along Highbury Avenue have bike lines.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.