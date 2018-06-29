Weather
June 29, 2018 2:12 pm
Updated: June 29, 2018 2:14 pm

Saskatoon weather outlook: cool & stormy Canada Day on the way

Peter Quinlan, Meteorologist By Meteorologist  Global News

A cool and unsetted Canada Day with rain and thunderstorms is on the way.

Rain and thunderstorms to mark Canada’s 151st birthday.

Saskatoon Forecast

Friday

It was a cool finish to the final work week of June in Saskatoon with temperatures dipping back to 6 degrees to start the day.

A mix of sun and cloud kicked things off in the morning before more clouds rolled in before noon as the mercury rose into the low 20s.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies linger through the afternoon as we warm a few degrees further into the mid-20s with a very slight chance of showers into the evening hours.

Friday Night

Clouds clear back out Friday night as winds remain light and we slip back into single digits by a degree or so overnight.

Saturday

The long weekend launches with a few breaks of sunshine, but don’t be deceived – things will quickly change.

By midday the clouds will roll back in with a decent chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms rolling in as we attempt to make it up into the mid-20s for a daytime high.

There is a decent chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday afternoon in Saskatoon.

Canada Day Sunday

A precipitation-packed upper-level low pressure system will swing in for Canada Day on Sunday, bringing with it more organized rain and a good chance of thunderstorms right through the day.

Brace for rain and thunderstorms throughout Canada Day across central Saskatchewan.

The rain will put a damper on daytime heating with temperatures only expected to make it into the upper teens for an afternoon high with strong westerly winds gusting up to 50 km/h possible at times.

Winds will also pick up on Canada Day across central Saskatchewan.

While much of the day may be a washout, there is a fairly good chance that the rain may be on its way out in time for evening fireworks festivities.

Saskatoon could catch a break from the rain just in time for fireworks on Canada Day evening.

Holiday Monday

Saskatoon may make it into a dry slot for holiday Monday with just a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Despite the chance of a few sunny breaks, conditions will remain cooler with an afternoon high only able to make it into the low 20s late in the day.

Broad upper trough keeps conditions cool and unsettled into holiday Monday of the long weekend.

Work Week Outlook

The short work week ahead will start off on a slightly unsettled note with more clouds and a chance of showers into the middle of the week.

Despite the cooler kickoff to the month with daytime highs in the low 20s, by Thursday and Friday more sunshine will return as an upper ridge builds back in mid-20 degree heat.

Here is your Saskatoon 7-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast.

Charlie Buffin took the June 29 Your Saskatchewan photo at Dore Lake:

Charlie Buffin took the June 29 Your Saskatchewan photo at Dore Lake.

Charlie Buffin / Supplied

