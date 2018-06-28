Canada
June 28, 2018 10:23 am

Heavy equipment stolen from Moncton parking lot recovered, RCMP still looking for suspects

Rebecca Lau | Global News By Reporter  Global News

Police say this skid steer was stolen from a parking lot in north-end Moncton.

Courtesy: New Brunswick RCMP
A A

Police in Moncton have recovered some stolen heavy equipment, thanks to information from the public.

READ MORE: Heavy equipment stolen from Moncton parking lot: RCMP

Codiac Regional RCMP say a dump truck, tri-axle trailer and skid-steer loader were left at a parking lot near Mellennium Boulevard on Wednesday night. They were able to recover the equipment after a tip from the public.

Police believe this truck was stolen sometime between 6 p.m. Tuesday and 6:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Courtesy: New Brunswick RCMP

The equipment had been reported stolen earlier in the day from a parking lot on Greenock Street, about 20 minutes away.

Police say they are still investigating, however, and anyone with information is asked to call 506-857-2400.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
NB RCMP
New Brunswick
RCMP
Stolen Equipment

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News