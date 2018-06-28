Heavy equipment stolen from Moncton parking lot recovered, RCMP still looking for suspects

Police in Moncton have recovered some stolen heavy equipment, thanks to information from the public.

Codiac Regional RCMP say a dump truck, tri-axle trailer and skid-steer loader were left at a parking lot near Mellennium Boulevard on Wednesday night. They were able to recover the equipment after a tip from the public.

The equipment had been reported stolen earlier in the day from a parking lot on Greenock Street, about 20 minutes away.

Police say they are still investigating, however, and anyone with information is asked to call 506-857-2400.