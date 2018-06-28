Heavy equipment stolen from Moncton parking lot recovered, RCMP still looking for suspects
A A
Police in Moncton have recovered some stolen heavy equipment, thanks to information from the public.
READ MORE: Heavy equipment stolen from Moncton parking lot: RCMP
Codiac Regional RCMP say a dump truck, tri-axle trailer and skid-steer loader were left at a parking lot near Mellennium Boulevard on Wednesday night. They were able to recover the equipment after a tip from the public.
The equipment had been reported stolen earlier in the day from a parking lot on Greenock Street, about 20 minutes away.
Police say they are still investigating, however, and anyone with information is asked to call 506-857-2400.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.