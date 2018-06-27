Would-be upskirter thwarted after his shoe camera explodes

A Wisconsin man’s plan to secretly take videos up women’s skirts blew up in spectacular fashion when his shoe camera exploded.

The 32-year-old reached out to police and said he wanted to turn himself in, but wasn’t arrested because he hadn’t filmed any video prior to the explosion, Madison Police Chief Mike Koval wrote in his blog on Tuesday.

The man’s foot was injured in the explosion, and he was “counseled on his actions” before being released.

Police say an investigation is ongoing.

READ MORE: France raising sexual consent age to 15 after outcry over 2 cases involving 11-year-olds

Upskirting, the act of secretly taking photos or videos under an unsuspecting person’s skirt, is a felony under Wisconsin state law, and is punishable by up to three-and-a-half years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Follow @Kalvapalle